Council to decide on cuts to services in Eastbourne
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From Thursday, September 19 to Thursday, October 31, Eastbourne Borough Council carried out a public consultation over proposals that could ‘help meet the financial challenges the council is facing’.
The council said the financial challenges are due to the ‘high costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation’ and have been ‘compounded by high interest rates, reduction in business rates income and inflationary pressures’.
Through the consultation, the council sought the views of residents, visitors, business, partner organisations and other stakeholders on proposals for further changes to non-statutory council services.
At the September 2024 cabinet meeting, a number of savings were agreed which included the closure of the Beachy Head Story heritage centre and reduced grant support for the Towner Gallery.
The cuts also included the transfer of operation of conferencing and catering at Devonshire Quarter, changes to the operation of the theatres, sales of assets and further efficiencies in events and seafront services.
The cuts come as the council says it needs to find £2.7m of additional in-year savings, on top of the £3m already agreed as part of its 2024/25 budget.
The council conducted the public consultation to find out how the proposals might impact people and invited ideas and suggestions for different ways to achieve savings within these service areas.
The proposals set to be discussed at the meeting include:
Public toilets: moving to a community toilet scheme.
Street cleansing: focusing activity on areas with higher footfall.
Grounds maintenance: focusing on core activities and seeking community support in other areas.
Customer services: slightly reducing our face-to-face and telephone operating hours.
Car parks: reviewing charges and hours of operation.
Sovereign Centre: considering reducing the number of pools available whilst protecting swimming lessons, school swimming and structured sessions such as lane swimming. The council will also be looking at different uses for the spaces such as soft play, a climbing wall or greater gym capacity.
Community grants: reducing the council’s budget for grants to its voluntary sector partners (including Rent Support Grants) after April 2025.
Eastbourne Town Hall: explore ways to reduce the costs and consider alternative uses for the building.
The Splash Pad at Princes Park: identify options for future sponsorship for it to remain open.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.