Council to investigate Bexhill Town Hall temporary accommodation plans

Rother council leaders have agreed to fund works which could lead to new temporary housing being built next to the authority’s main offices.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, July 28, Rother District Council’s cabinet agreed to release £45,000 to ‘further investigate’ the feasibility of creating temporary accommodation by redeveloping parts of the Bexhill Town Hall site.

With the funding, officers are expected to explore the feasibility of the council building a housing development on land to the rear of the Town Hall, as well as converting of a pair of buildings — known as The Villas — into residential units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, officers are also expected to look into whether the council should instead sell the land to a registered social housing provider or another form of developer.

The Villas, left, and the wider Town Hall site in Bexhill. Image: Google

Proposing the move, cabinet member for housing Ruairi McCourt (Lab) said: “I think it is imperative upon us… to be good custodians of public finances. When you consider that we spend £2.3million net on temporary accommodation every year, it is a considerable sum for a small authority like ours, so anything that can ease that has got to be welcome.

“The preference – and I am sure I am supported by colleagues in the cabinet and across the council – for me, certainly, would be a sale to a registered provider to build affordable housing.

“They can also then access a Homes England grant and thereby we avoid the cost of temporary accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their report to cabinet, officers had noted how preliminary investigations indicated how the conversion of The Villas is considered to be ‘viable’, as its costs would be outweighed by the savings it would deliver on temporary accommodation spending.

Officers said this would also be the case if the council was to ‘self-deliever’ the housing development as a temporary accommodation scheme.

However, officers also said neither scheme would be viable if the council was to use the properties as an affordable housing rather than tempoary accomodation.

But they also said an affordable housing approach could be viable if delivered by a registered provider of social housing. This would require the council to sell the land to such an organisation and could see about 35 affordable homes built on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members unanimously agreed to release the funds for the further investigations.

In calling the vote, council leader Doug Oliver (Ind) said the creation of new temporary housing on the site should ‘quite achievable within the timeframe… of this authority’.

Cllr Oliver appeared to be referring to the ongoing process of Local Government Reorganisation, which is expected to see Rother District Council replaced by a new unitary authority within the next few years.

In their report to cabinet, officers had presented the proposals as being part of the Town Hall Renaissance Project — a redevelopment scheme which once involved plans to renovate of the existing Town Hall building, alongside the construction of build flats and new office buildings on the wider site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers noted how the project had been refused planning permission in October 2022 and said the council was ‘not actively progressing any projects reliant on redevelopment or sale of land at the Town Hall site for non-residential uses’ at this time.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, went further saying the original version of the project was ‘no longer viable’.

She said: “People just don’t need the office space anymore, so this has got to be the best solution. My view would be that we just really need to crack on and get this temporary housing delivered as quickly as possible.”

Cllr Bayliss went on to argue the council should refer to the proposals by a different name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “If members of cabinet recall that was the name we gave the project three years ago when we were talking about building an office block and a civic sort-of-annex to the town hall.

“[The project’s name] was to convey or communicate to people that this wasn’t about redevelopment of the Town Hall, which a lot of people were talking about, but actually about the renaissance of the Town Hall and the civic centre.

“That is gone. That is finished, so I would really like us to think of a new title for this particular project, whether that is The Villas or whatever, but I think Town Hall Renaissance is a misleading title.”