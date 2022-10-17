The decision was confirmed during a Mid Sussex District Council meeting on Wednesday (October 12) when the final recommendations of a community governance review were approved.

The review was called earlier this year to match the town council wards with those of the district council wards in an effort to simplify matters for voters – and to equalise the number of electors per town councillor.

From 2023, the town will be made up of seven wards.

East Grinstead High Street. Image: GoogleMaps

Ashplats North, Herontye & Ashplats South, Imberhorne, and Town South will each have three councillors

Baldwins will have two councillors while East Grinstead South and Town North will both have one councillor.

A report to the meeting said: “Taking the first and second public consultations into account there is clear support among residents, elected representatives, and other stakeholders for a reduced council size and for aligning parish warding as closely as possible to the new district wards.”