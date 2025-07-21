Council to support calls for a 20mph speed limit in parts of two West Sussex villages
During a meeting of the full council, it was agreed that a letter would be sent to Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways & transport, supporting the Community Highway Scheme applications being prepared by the two parish councils.
A motion tabled by Claudia Fisher (Green, Storrington & Washington) said: “Over six million vehicles pass through Storrington annually, with 40% of drivers exceeding the speed limit.
“Cowfold suffers from over seven million vehicles passing through annually as well as recent serious road traffic collisions, regular congestion, and growing safety concerns.”
The motion also called for support for similar schemes elsewhere in the district ‘where strong public backing and health and safety benefits can be demonstrated’.
And it also said the council would consider making a financial contribution ‘where appropriate’ to the implementation of the schemes.
The motion was not supported unanimously. Questions were asked about whether it was appropriate for the district council to be considering it as the issue would be decided between the parish and county councils.
And the idea of helping to pay for the schemes did not sit well with some.
Claudia Fisher said a petition signed by just under 4,000 people had been submitted to the county council.
Her motion stated that other villages along major routes, such as Coolham, Rogate and Petworth had already implemented 20mph speed limits.
The exact areas to be designated 20mph would be suggested as part of the applications, and then fully consulted with residents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.