Council to 'take action' over Eastbourne HMOs after increase in anti-social behaviour

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 17:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eastbourne Borough Council are set to take action over HMO’s (House in Multiple Occupation) in the town after it confirmed that there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in a ‘number of locations.’

Cabinet councillors last night (Wednesday, July 18) approved steps to tackle issues associated with the concentration of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in parts of Eastbourne, including those related to anti-social behaviour.

The move follows a study, commissioned by Eastbourne Borough Council, to provide an objective and informed look at the role of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) and how they should operate in the future. While the report recognised the valuable role played by HMOs, it also identified how they can also cause concern in communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “HMOs provide an important part of the housing offer in Eastbourne, especially for people whose housing options are limited, such as young professionals, students and those on low incomes who are unable to afford their own self-contained accommodation.

Eastbourne Borough Council are set to take action over HMO’s in the town after it confirmed that there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in a ‘number of locations.’ Picture: Jon RigbyEastbourne Borough Council are set to take action over HMO’s in the town after it confirmed that there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in a ‘number of locations.’ Picture: Jon Rigby
Eastbourne Borough Council are set to take action over HMO’s in the town after it confirmed that there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in a ‘number of locations.’ Picture: Jon Rigby

“However, standards have fallen below expected levels in some areas, with properties not being properly maintained and there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in a number of locations.”

Interventions agreed by councillors include measures to mitigate wider parking issues, a new policy that provides more extensive criteria for applications for new HMOs to be assessed against, a direction to remove permitted development rights from small HMOs, enhanced prescribed standards for licensed HMOs and a streamlined system for monitoring complaints associated with HMOs.

Councillor Diplock added: “Using these interventions and working with landlords, we aim to improve the experience of HMOs for all concerned.”

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough CouncilHMOHousing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice