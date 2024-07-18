Council to 'take action' over Eastbourne HMOs after increase in anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Borough Council are set to take action over HMO’s (House in Multiple Occupation) in the town after it confirmed that there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in a ‘number of locations.’

Cabinet councillors last night (Wednesday, July 18) approved steps to tackle issues associated with the concentration of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in parts of Eastbourne, including those related to anti-social behaviour.

The move follows a study, commissioned by Eastbourne Borough Council, to provide an objective and informed look at the role of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) and how they should operate in the future. While the report recognised the valuable role played by HMOs, it also identified how they can also cause concern in communities.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “HMOs provide an important part of the housing offer in Eastbourne, especially for people whose housing options are limited, such as young professionals, students and those on low incomes who are unable to afford their own self-contained accommodation.

“However, standards have fallen below expected levels in some areas, with properties not being properly maintained and there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in a number of locations.”

Interventions agreed by councillors include measures to mitigate wider parking issues, a new policy that provides more extensive criteria for applications for new HMOs to be assessed against, a direction to remove permitted development rights from small HMOs, enhanced prescribed standards for licensed HMOs and a streamlined system for monitoring complaints associated with HMOs.

Councillor Diplock added: “Using these interventions and working with landlords, we aim to improve the experience of HMOs for all concerned.”