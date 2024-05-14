Council transforms former police station into ‘essential affordable homes’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “simply stunning council development” of affordable homes in Newhaven was officially opened this week in advance of the arrival of new tenants.

On the site of a former police station, Stowe Place boasts a host of sustainability features across the entire development.

Each of the 21 properties uses electricity only with no gas services at all, hot water is generated by air source heat pumps for the two houses and air-water heat pumps for the 19 flats, the roof is covered by PV solar panels, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery is installed and all the lighting is low energy. Bee bricks and a swift box have also been installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I really couldn’t be more impressed by Stowe Place and prouder that at a time when costs have spiralled and funding is so stretched, we have managed to get these essential affordable homes completed.

Councillors, council officers and working partners gathered this week to mark the official opening of Stowe Place.

“The long list of sustainability features also includes a substantial bike store for all the tenants to use and being so central in Newhaven, there is easy access to public transport links, with bus routes on the doorstep and the railway station just a short walk away.”

People who have been waiting for a home on the council’s housing register will soon move into the 15 two-bed and four one-bed apartments and two three-bed houses. And for those with a car, the council is supporting the scheme with a parking permit system, utilising nearby car parks to minimise the impact on local parking.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “This is a simply stunning council development and yet more evidence of this council’s determination to build the right homes in the right place for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being shown around Stowe Place I was struck by the superb way each apartment has been finished and the all-round accessibility within the building. The ground floor flat is specifically for wheelchair users with each room expertly designed and adapted.”