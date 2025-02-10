Council updates public on works to transform 'unutilised rotunda' in Worthing for benefit of independent commercial fishermen
Worthing Borough Council said work is progressing to ‘transform our tired, unutilised rotunda’ at Windsor Lawns.
In January, the council publicly announced the project for the rotunda, which – since 2021 – had been ‘boarded up due to anti-social behaviour’. The site is now being brought to life again for the benefit of the town’s remaining professional fishermen.
"Behind the scenes of the Windsor Lawns Rotunda, the Julian Church & Associates team and contractors are busy installing the foundations of the new facility that can be used by the town’s remaining professional fishers,” a social media update read.
"We’ve been planning the transformation with Worthing Fishermen’s Society since the rotunda was boarded up in 2021 following a spate of antisocial behaviour, but the project is now being brought to life after securing essential funding.
"The Marine Management Organisation – the government body tasked with creating a prosperous future for seas, coasts and communities – is the largest contributor to the project, and there have been supporting funds from our Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Neighbourhood Fund, Sussex Bay and the marine conservation charity Sea-Changers.”
Once complete, the repurposed structure will host an ice-making machine, a cold storage facility, a community notice board and a sales area, the council said.
A spokesperson added: “It’s hoped the facility will present an opportunity to revive the town’s once-thriving fishing scene.
“It’s expected that the facility will be complete this spring."
Worthing-based business Julian Church & Associates are project managing the construction free of charge.