Chichester District Council is urging homeowners and landlords across the Chichester District to check whether they could be eligible for free insultation and renewable heating systems.

Radiator.

A range of grants, including new and enhanced schemes, are available to help people reduce their bills by improving the energy efficiency of their homes and to help them cut their carbon footprint.

From free insulation, solar panels and heat pumps for those on a low income, to funding to help replace an old gas boiler with more efficient heating systems, there is a variety of support available.

Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council said: “The average household could be losing hundreds of pounds each year because their property isn’t energy efficient.

"We’re encouraging people to see whether they could be eligible for free home energy grants to help make their homes warmer and their energy bills cheaper.”

“There are a whole range of schemes designed to reduce the amount of energy wasted as a result of having inefficient heating or insulation.”

The ‘Great British Insulation Scheme’ was introduced by the Government last month and offers grants to fund insulation for homes in council tax bands A-D.

Through this grant scheme, low-income households could be eligible for free insulation, and households not on a low income will get insulation at a reduced cost.

He added: “the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme offers grants to low-income households and those in vulnerable situations. The scheme can help you insulate your home, or possibly even help with replacing an old, inefficient boiler or other heating system.

"If your household income is less than £31,000 a year, or you live in a cold home and have: a cardiovascular, respiratory, or mental health condition; a disability; are aged 65 or older; or live in a household with children from new-born to school age, please contact the Citizens Advice West Sussex Energy Team on 0800 145 6879.