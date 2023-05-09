Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
7 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Council will 'continue to monitor usage' of new electric vehicle chargepoints in Worthing amid concerning photos

The council said it will 'continue to monitor usage' of its new electric vehicle chargepoints in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Published 9th May 2023, 16:40 BST

It comes after concerning photos emerged last week, suggesting that the new on-street chargepoints in Victoria Road were not being used.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said on Thursday (May 4): “These chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines indicating that they are for electric vehicles only, being completed last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There was also a delay in the chargepoints appearing on ZapMap so they have only appeared on the main chargepoint finder app for a couple of weeks.”

Most Popular
West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie MitchellWest Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Government funding of up to £1.8million was awarded to the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, which is providing electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints for residents in areas which have no off-street parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The award is to part-fund up to 450 on-street charge-points and 100 in public car parks. The remaining installation costs will be covered by EV chargepoint company Connected Kerb – one of the UK’s leading providers of EV charging infrastructure solutions.

Worthing was chosen as part of the phase one roll-out of chargepoints in the county.

‘We have seen that these chargepoints, in addition to our other newly installed chargepoints are being used increasingly over time,” the county council spokesperson added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie MitchellWest Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"In 2023, we have seen over 5000 completed chargepoints usage sessions via the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, and will continue to monitor the usage of all chargepoints in the county.

‘Our council plan is underpinned by a cross-cutting theme of tackling climate change; this project aims to deliver a publicly accessible and affordable chargepoint network across the county, powered by renewable energy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: Traffic 'gridlocked' on A259 in Worthing - This is why

Torrential rain and thunderstorm in Sussex amid yellow weather warning

West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie MitchellWest Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

David Walliams and Fatboy Slim's £4,000,000 luxury Sussex beach homes could be swept into the sea by 2040

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie MitchellWest Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Related topics:WorthingWest Sussex County Council