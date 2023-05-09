The council said it will 'continue to monitor usage' of its new electric vehicle chargepoints in Worthing.

It comes after concerning photos emerged last week, suggesting that the new on-street chargepoints in Victoria Road were not being used.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said on Thursday (May 4): “These chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines indicating that they are for electric vehicles only, being completed last week.

“There was also a delay in the chargepoints appearing on ZapMap so they have only appeared on the main chargepoint finder app for a couple of weeks.”

West Sussex County Council said the chargepoints have been installed for a month, with the signs and lines in Victoria Road indicating that they are for electric vehicles only. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Government funding of up to £1.8million was awarded to the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, which is providing electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints for residents in areas which have no off-street parking.

The award is to part-fund up to 450 on-street charge-points and 100 in public car parks. The remaining installation costs will be covered by EV chargepoint company Connected Kerb – one of the UK’s leading providers of EV charging infrastructure solutions.

Worthing was chosen as part of the phase one roll-out of chargepoints in the county.

‘We have seen that these chargepoints, in addition to our other newly installed chargepoints are being used increasingly over time,” the county council spokesperson added.

"In 2023, we have seen over 5000 completed chargepoints usage sessions via the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, and will continue to monitor the usage of all chargepoints in the county.

‘Our council plan is underpinned by a cross-cutting theme of tackling climate change; this project aims to deliver a publicly accessible and affordable chargepoint network across the county, powered by renewable energy.”

