Councillor Michael Jones and Woodland Trust visit Tilgate Forest
The vibrant bluebells, a hallmark of spring, provided a picturesque backdrop for the visit, highlighting the natural beauty of Crawley's parks and open spaces.
The visit underlined the importance of conservation efforts and the ongoing collaboration between local government and environmental organisations such as the Woodland Trust. Together, they aim to ensure that Crawley's natural habitats remain protected and thriving.
Councillor Jones remarked, “The bluebells in Tilgate Forest are a testament to the incredible biodiversity we have here in Crawley. It's vital that we continue to protect and preserve these natural treasures for future generations to enjoy.
“I would encourage residents to come and enjoy the beautiful bluebells on display in Tilgate Forest while they are still in bloom.”
Jenny Scholfield, Woodland Trust Regional Director - South East England, said, “Protecting and restoring trees and woodlands is vital for nature's recovery. Over the past five years, the Woodland Trust has supported Crawley Borough Council to remove the invasive species, like rhododendron, that were a significant threat to the health and biodiversity of Tilgate Forest. It is wonderful to see the bluebells flourishing again in this precious ancient woodland.”