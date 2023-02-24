Cabinet councillors have earmarked £350,000 to support the most vulnerable tenants living in Lewes District.

The money is made up of the discretionary housing payment fund, an underspend on the safety net funding set up by the council and household support grant. All these help the most vulnerable in the district.

Over the last two years Lewes District Council have set up various initiatives to help residents through the cost of living crisis, including a 100% council tax reduction scheme for residents with the greatest need.

Lewes District Council, Southover House

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “The cost of living crisis is making the most basic needs, be it food or heating, a daily challenge, even for people in work but suffering because of low wages. It’s our duty to do everything we can to help and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

The fund is designed to support tenants who find themselves facing severe financial hardship as inflation is pushing up rents.

