Councillors asked to remove funding for public art in Bexhill town centre

Councillors are being asked to remove funding for public art in Bexhill town centre, as part of a complex planning arrangement.

At a meeting due to be held next month, Rother District Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to change a legal agreement tied to the ongoing construction of Combe Valley Hospital — a 54-bed mental health facility in Mount View Street.

Specifically, the committee is being asked to remove an obligation for the scheme’s developer — Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust — to provide around £40,000 for art and public realm improvements to Bexhill town centre.

Within a report to the committee, officers note how this obligation had originally been tied to a completely different development and had effectively been replaced by an alternative commitment in any case.

Combe Valley Hospital. Image credit: Gilling Dod Architects/Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

As a result, they consider the change to the legal agreement — known as a Section 106 agreement — to be acceptable and are recommending it be approved.

A council planning spokesman said: “The current wording of the Section 106 agreement in respect of the provision of public art and improvement of the public realm in Bexhill Town Centre requirement does not provide a necessary planning purpose in relation to the IMHF [Inpatient Mental Health Facility].

“The approved scheme already brings significant social and economic benefit both to the site and wider area, as well as already delivering a package of public art proposals in relation to the development of the NHS facility.

“The Section 106 agreement should thus be varied to remove the financial contribution of £40,000 to be paid towards the provision of public art and improvement of the public realm in Bexhill Town Centre.”

The report goes into more detail about how officers reached this recommendation. In it, they set out how the hospital site had originally been earmarked for a residential-led mixed use development along with other land to the north of Wrestwood Road.

When this mixed use development secured outline planning permission in 2016, its developers had signed up to a Section 106 legal agreement.

Such agreements are essentially contracts between councils and developers, which are intended to secure financial contributions for local services or commitments to provide other benefits such as affordable housing, road improvements or flood defences.

In this case, the Section 106 agreement had included an obligation for the site’s developer to provide £40,000 for art and public realm improvements in Bexhill town centre. Officers say how this contribution had been considered necessary to offset the impact of the additional housing.

But the nature of the proposed development changed significantly as a result of the hospital plans being approved in 2022. In their report, officers note how the hospital would not have the same impact as housing, so the obligation is no longer considered to be necessary.

Even so, as part of the planning process at the time, the Section 106 agreement tied to the previous proposals had effectively been transferred over to Sussex Partnership after it became the site’s new developer.

Officers also note how the NHS trust had committed to a separate public art contribution as part of the development. This involves the commissioning of an artwork at the “gateway” to the new hospital, alongside other public realm and placemaking in the same area. Officers note this project also has a £40,000 budget.

For further information on the proposed change see application reference RR/2025/654/P on the Rother District Council website.