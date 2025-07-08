Councillors discuss a town council for Crawley

The idea of setting up a town council in Crawley has been placed on the table.

A notice of motion calling for a Community Governance Review to explore the suggestion will be put to a meeting of Crawley Borough Council on Wednesday (July 16).

The government’s plans for Local Government Reorganisation will see the current borough council absorbed into a much larger unitary authority, likely with areas such as Horsham and Mid Sussex.

While the positives of such a change have been lauded, there are some concerns that it will distance residents from their elected representatives and result in less attention being paid to the issues they feel are important.

Crawley Town Hall. Image: GoogleMaps

Leader Michael Jones said: “Town and parish councils, where they exist, can play a role in maintaining a focus on place and civic identity that larger strategic authorities find less easy to achieve.

“In addition they can build a closer direct relationship with residents and help achieve greater local democratic discussion and accountability with residents than a more remote local authority.”

Crawley was one of the first New Towns to be created after the Second World War, with what Mr Jones called ‘an ethos and service provision that sets it apart from many of the surrounding areas’.

He added that forming a town council would allow the town to continue electing its own mayors and other traditions.

Michael Jones . Photo: Jon Rigby

Mr Jones added: “Of course, a Community Governance Review would not commit the council to any specific course of action, but if it were to find a town council was feasible, it could be an important way to preserve many of the assets and aspects of the New Town which are most precious to its residents and people who have lived here for many decades, and make this the place we all value today.”