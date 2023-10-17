Councillors met to address the flooding crisis in Denton earlier this year
Councillors have met regularly to discuss the plans LDC has should the issues in Denton arise again this winter. 10 homes were flooded and 12 were saved from flooding by the fire service and other agencies in January.
The plans that LDC have include setting up a team of officers to deal with the ditches and ongoing maintenance. It is hoped that this will deliver much needed change.
Cllr Sean MacLeod said: “The flooding in Denton in January was devastating and we have to do all we can to prevent that happening again this winter. The ditches have been left in a poor condition for far too long and its great now that the District Council is taking action.
"It’s a shame that it has taken a major flooding event to see that action was needed though. The littering and fly tipping is also a major issue and one that we are going to need help from the community on, but if LDC stick to their plans when we met and deliver on that then I think part of the flooding issue will be resolved.
"That said there is nothing that can be done about the natural springs so some flooding is likely. What would be fantastic is if we could be added to a flood alert system so residents had a chance to prepare.”