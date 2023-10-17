Councillors met to address the flooding crisis in Denton earlier this year

Councillor Sean MacLeod met with officers at Lewes District Council on Monday, October 9, to discuss the flooding issues in Denton and the plans for keeping the area well maintained.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have met regularly to discuss the plans LDC has should the issues in Denton arise again this winter. 10 homes were flooded and 12 were saved from flooding by the fire service and other agencies in January.

The plans that LDC have include setting up a team of officers to deal with the ditches and ongoing maintenance. It is hoped that this will deliver much needed change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Sean MacLeod said: “The flooding in Denton in January was devastating and we have to do all we can to prevent that happening again this winter. The ditches have been left in a poor condition for far too long and its great now that the District Council is taking action.

Denton flooding. Photo: Councillor Sean Macleod

"It’s a shame that it has taken a major flooding event to see that action was needed though. The littering and fly tipping is also a major issue and one that we are going to need help from the community on, but if LDC stick to their plans when we met and deliver on that then I think part of the flooding issue will be resolved.