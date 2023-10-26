Councillors to consider halting charity fundraiser due to noise
On Monday (October 30), a Lewes District Council licensing panel is set to consider whether to allow organisers to go ahead with an event, described as an ‘alcohol-free community fundraiser,’ at Shed 15 in Phoenix Place on Saturday, November 11.
The event would be raising funds for ALALA (All for Love And Love for All), a Brighton-based charity which focuses on providing humanitarian aid for orphans affected by natural and man-made disasters. Council papers say the charity is currently fundraising to provide clean water wells for the Massai tribe in Tanzania.
While the event would not involve the sale of alcohol, organisers are seeking to have both live music and a DJ, as well as late night refreshments. The event is set to run until 2am.
Objections have been raised by Lewes District Council’s environmental protection team, which says the amplified music is likely to cause a ‘statutory nuisance from noise’.
As organisers have sought permission for the event through a Temporary Event Notice (TEN), the panel will weigh whether or not to issue a counter-notice, a process which would effectively bar the event from taking place legally.
The panel is expected to hear from both officers and organisers before making its decision.