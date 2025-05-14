Councillors told unlicensed taxi driver operating in Chichester for two years

An unlicensed taxi driver has been operating in Chichester for two years, councillors have been told.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (May 13), members discussed plans to increase taxi licence fees. As part of the process, views had been sought from drivers and operators across the district.

A letter from Starline Sussex, which operates out of Market Road, questioned a statement from a licensing committee report which said that ‘promoting public safety and protecting the travelling public’ was a priority.

But Starline said it had been reporting an ‘unlicensed, uninsured’ driver working in the area for the past two years – even going so far as to book a ride with the man to prove he was operating as a taxi.

On top of that, Starline reported that the driver was charging ‘far lower’ fares than licensed firms, suggesting that ‘by not paying the fees of a licensed driver, he can afford to do so’.

Jonathan Brown, deputy leader of the council, asked if any enforcement action had been taken against the driver.

He was told by the council’s licensing manager: “That matter was investigated by the team in conjunction with our colleagues at Sussex Police and the matter has now concluded. The individual has been advised as to the proper course of action to become licensed.”

When asked for more information, a council spokesman said: “We cannot comment on this case as the individual concerned has recently lodged an application with this licensing authority which will be considered in due course.”

The council’s safety advice when taking a taxi is clear – if it does not display the signs and plates then do not get in, as it will not be licensed or insured to carry you.