Councillors would have refused plans for 41 retirement flats in Hassocks if they had had the chance

Keymer Road, Hassocks. Image: Churchill Retirement Living

Councillors have said they would have refused plans for 41 retirement flats in Hassocks if they had had the chance.

During a meeting of Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (June 13), members discussed the application for 68 & 70 Keymer Road.

It was received by the council in December 2023 and Churchill Retirement Living later launched an appeal, saying a decision had not been made within the required time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public inquiry will be held on September 10 and, in order to allow officers to prepare a case for the planning inspector, the committee had to say how they would have determined the application.

The plans included 27 one-bed flats and 14 two-bed flats in a two to two-and-half-storey building.

There was also a mobility scooter store and 18 parking spaces, 20% of which would have EV charging points. The rest would have ‘passive’ infrastructure, meaning they could be hooked up for EV charging at a later date.

The council received 21 letters of objection, with concerns raised including the height and size of the building, the ‘inadequate’ number of parking spaces, and loss of sunlight to neighbouring homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers recommended refusal on the grounds that it was over-development and would harm the character and appearance of the area.

They also said the building would impact on privacy of neighbours to the rear, while the parking area and mobility scooter store would impact on the garden of one neighbour.

While recognising the need for more than 800 flats or houses for older people in the district, officers said the harm the development would cause outweighed any benefits.

As for why the application had not been brought to the committee sooner, members were told that a lot of time was spent working on amendments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those amendments had to be advertised and, before that time was up, the appeal was launched.

Planning officer Steve Ashdown said: “We didn’t actually have the opportunity to bring it before members.”