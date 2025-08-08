Councils and South Downs National Park Authority launch joint call for sites to meet Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople accommodation needs

Wealden District Council, Hastings Borough Council, Rother District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council, Lewes District Council, and the South Downs National Park Authority, are launching a coordinated call for sites to help identify suitable locations for permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches and Travelling Showpeople plots across their administrative areas.

The authorities are working together to seek to ensure that the accommodation needs of these communities are met in a fair and sustainable way, in line with national planning policy and local housing strategies.

Landowners, developers, community groups, and members of the public are being invited to put forward potential sites. All suggested sites will be assessed against a consistent set of criteria to determine their suitability. Even sites as small as a tennis court can be considered.

Each council has a dedicated team member to answer any questions from those considering submitting a site. This support is available throughout the call for sites period.

Councillor Ian Tysh, the portfolio holder for Planning at Wealden District Council, said, “We are committed to working together to ensure that the needs of all communities in East Sussex are recognised and planned for.

“This joint call for sites is an important step in identifying appropriate locations and ensuring that we meet our legal and moral obligations to meet the housing needs of all our communities."

The call for sites will be open from 5 August to 5 October 2025. Further information, including how to submit a site and contact details for each council, is available on each council’s website.

Rother – Call for sites

South Downs National Park Authority Submit a Site to the Land Availability Assessment - South Downs National Park Authority