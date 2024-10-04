Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven councils in Sussex have teamed up to request new powers and more funds from central government.

Local authorities across Sussex have joined forces to ask the government to ‘consider handing over more powers and more funding’ for our communities.

The letter was signed by leaders of Adur and Worthing Councils, Brighton and Hove City Council, Horsham District Council, Mid Sussex District Council, Arun District Council, Crawley Borough Council and Chichester District Council.

"The expression of interest sets out a commitment to working together with all local authorities and partners to find the best solution for Sussex,” a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said.

"The government invited councils across the country to express an interest in devolution deals by the end of September, under which powers would move from central government and to directly-elected mayors and areas.

"The aim is that the new responsibilities and new funding will lead to better decisions on issues such as transport, housing and economic development because local leaders better understand the needs of their communities than government departments do.”

Adur leader Jeremy Gardner and Worthing leader Sophie Cox have signed a letter to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on behalf of the two councils – alongside the leaders of the other local authorities.

This letter is calling for a ‘devolution deal for Sussex as a whole’.

Councillor Gardner said: “Devolution has the potential to bring huge benefits to our residents by moving decision-making closer to our communities.

“By supporting this expression of interest in devolved powers alongside our neighbouring councils, we have shown how we want to work together to help everyone in Sussex to thrive.”

Councillor Cox said: “It’s been welcome to have such positive discussions on where to start a conversation on devolution across Sussex. Whilst we are lucky to live in a beautiful location nestled between the sea and the South Downs, there are also widespread coastal inequalities that continue to face many of our communities.

“To provide the support that we so desperately need to support our residents, we should be looking to work at a bigger scale and work together with our neighbours to provide the aims and ambitions that we share for Sussex.”

The government will now consider the application. Adur & Worthing Councils said they will keep residents and businesses updated ‘as discussions take place’.