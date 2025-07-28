Councils launch joint consultation on potential boundary changes

Lewes residents are being asked to share their views on plans to expand Brighton’s boundaries.

On Friday, July 25, Lewes District Council (LDC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) launched a joint public consultation, which asks for views on potential boundary changes being considered as part of the ongoing process of local government reorganisation.

This process is set to see a number of existing councils in both East and West Sussex replaced with new unitary authorities. As part of this, Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC), which is currently the area’s only unitary authority, has said it is considering a bid to expand its boundaries.

One version of this expansion could see the city council take control of parts of Lewes district. The joint consultation — set to run until August 25 — comes in response to these proposals and seeks the views of Lewes residents who may be affected.

In a statement released alongside the consultation’s launch, Cllr Zoe Nicholson (Green), the leader of Lewes District Council, said: “I know I speak for many councillor colleagues and residents when I say that the city council’s approach in recent weeks leaves a great deal to be desired. To announce a plan to take over parts of a neighbouring district without any prior consultation is not acceptable.

“I’m clear that residents must decide their own future and that’s why we’re launching our own consultation today and encouraging everyone to make their views known.”

In the same statement, East Sussex County Council leader Keith Glazier (Con) said: “It is very important that the voices of the people and communities affected by these options are heard and we would encourage people to have their say and participate in the surveys.”

According to LDC and ESCC, the city council’s proposals could affect people living in Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe, and Newhaven.

The statement also notes how Lewes District Council had established an online petition objecting to such an expansion. This had been signed by more than 3,700 people at time of publication.

For their part, the East Sussex councils are pursuing plans to create a new unitary authority based on existing county boundaries. Both authorities — alongside the county’s other councils — have already undertaken public consultation on these proposals.

Within consultation documents, the councils argue their preferred approach would result in “improved services, stronger finances, and more strategic leadership.” The documents note how the councils intend to submit their final proposals to the government in September.

The prospect of boundary changes were first set out as part of BHCC’s interim plan — a document outlining the sorts of changes being considered as part of the council’s response to local government reorganisation.

The East Sussex authorities have also each agreed their own interim plans, which favour the creation of a single unitary authority along current county boundaries but leave room for alternative proposals should government guidance change.

When it was agreed by council leaders in March, BHCC’s interim plan noted how the council was considering a number of different options. These included expansion to the east, expansion to the west, expansion to the north, or keeping its current footprint unchanged.

In a statement released at the time, the city council said around 600 people took part in an initial survey on these proposals. Within this statement, the council noted how “many said they believe Brighton & Hove should stay the same size, highlighting the importance of maintaining the city’s unique identity and specific local service needs, and of local knowledge.”

The interim plan itself also stated how the council believes its current size “is broadly set up appropriately for Brighton & Hove and we do not feel the need to pursue local government organisation arbitrarily.”

But the city council also said it was “keeping all options open” ahead of its final submission to the government in September.

The joint consultation can be found online at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LGR