BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Council’s local spending has doubled over the last year due to community wealth building

Research has shown council spending within Lewes district has almost doubled in a year after the council put a “strong focus” on community wealth building.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In addition to an increase from £5.3m to nearly £10m in spending with local suppliers over the last financial year, the policy is also supporting local employment, with 95% of council staff (760 full time equivalents) living in East Sussex, more than a fifth of whom live in Lewes district.

Community wealth building is central to Lewes District Council’s long-term planning. This means using the combined power of businesses, communities and other organisations to retain and build more wealth in the local economy, creating local jobs and new locally owned enterprises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “At a time when running a sustainable business is so incredibly tough, we believe it is essential that all councils to review their procurement activities to maximise the positive impact they can have on the local economy. We work with local small businesses when we can, which of course also increases employment opportunities for residents.”

Most Popular
Council’s local spending has doubled over the last year due to community wealth buildingCouncil’s local spending has doubled over the last year due to community wealth building
Council’s local spending has doubled over the last year due to community wealth building

Since adopting the policy, the council has brought in house its office cleaning contract, shifted to more local providers delivering some aspects of housing repairs and established a modular housing framework with a contractor based in Newhaven.

Lewes District Council has also successfully applied to join the Co-operative Councils Innovation Network. The network, which is closely aligned to the principles of community wealth building, is a group of councils committed to applying and sharing best practices around cooperative thinking in local government.

Related topics:Lewes District CouncilNewhaven