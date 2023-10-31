BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Council’s new measures to tackle domestic abuse

Lewes District Council has marked Domestic Abuse Awareness Month 2023 by announcing a raft of measures to help tackle domestic abuse alongside supporting victims and survivors.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:34 GMT
Cllr Mark SlaterCllr Mark Slater
Cllr Mark Slater

The measures include introducing new domestic abuse polices for its housing tenants and staff, recruiting domestic abuse champions across the authority, providing enhanced training and by publishing wide-ranging information about support for anyone experiencing domestic abuse.

This follows a period of public consultation over the summer which offered residents, council staff and partners organisations the opportunity to feed into to the new policies. The feedback received helped shape the policies and a framework of support so that Lewes District Council and its housing delivery arm, Homes First can ensure better outcomes for victims/survivors of domestic abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Tenants and Those in Housing Need, said: “Our message to anyone experiencing domestic abuse or knows someone who is, is that you are not alone and there is help available so please reach out. Domestic Abuse Awareness Month provides a vital opportunity to raise awareness about the issue of domestic abuse in society and what can be done to end it.”

Most Popular

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness month, with further awareness raising activity taking place through the autumn.

White Ribbon Day takes place on November 25 and kicks off the 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Violence campaign which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and concludes on International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

For more information on Lewes District Council’s work to tackle domestic abuse, visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/DASupport

Related topics:Lewes District Council