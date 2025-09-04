County council announces changes to on-street parking charges across West Sussex

West Sussex County Council has confirmed updates to on-street parking charges will come into effect from 1 October 2025, designed to make parking fairer, more consistent and better aligned with local needs.

The changes, which were announced in a key decision last week, follow a comprehensive review and support the council’s Integrated Parking Strategy 2022–2027, which aims to improve access, reduce congestion and encourage more sustainable travel.

These updates are aligned with recent changes to off-street parking charges introduced by district and borough councils, helping to prioritise the use of designated car parks and reduce pressure on residential streets.

Key updates include:

West Sussex County Council

• frozen or reduced permit charges for carers, healthcare workers and residents in selected zones.

• more consistent pricing across towns to reflect local parking patterns and controlled hours.

• updated pay and display charges to help manage demand and encourage the use of off-street parking facilities where available.

Cllr Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “These changes are about making parking simpler, fairer and more responsive to local needs. We have tried to keep any price increases as minimal as possible, with the updated pricing covering rising service costs while ensuring parking remains accessible and efficient for those who need it most.

“We’re supporting key workers, encouraging short stays and helping town centres stay vibrant, contributing directly to our Council Plan priority of building a strong, sustainable economy for West Sussex.”