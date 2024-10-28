East Sussex County Council is considering the sale of its outdoor activity provider as part of cost-cutting measures.

Next Monday (November 4), Cllr Bob Standley, the authority’s lead member for education, is set to consider a report on the future of Buzz Active — a non-profit organisation run by the council.

The service, which provides a wide range of outdoor activities, is well-used, attracting around 20,000 visits each year. But, in a report to Cllr Standley, officers say the council needs to consider its future in the face of wider “financial pressures”.

In the report, a council spokesman said: “Given the financial pressures the council is facing, it is necessary for departments to review all of their expenditure, especially spending on non-statutory services.

“The Buzz Active service, whilst non-statutory, makes a positive contribution to the residents of East Sussex and the council has therefore explored ways to ensure the continuation of this valuable service in the future.

“It is considered that the best way to secure the ongoing provision of these outdoor activities is to explore different delivery models; and the lead member is therefore recommended to approve the proposal that the council seeks an alternative provider to operate Buzz Active in the future.”

The report goes on to say the sale or transfer of the service is considered to be the “most effective” way to secure an alternative provider. Cllr Standley is being asked to agree the council to begin this process, which will see the council put Buzz Active on the market.

According to the report, the council will carefully review the viability of any interested buyers, as well as assess their offer in terms of maintaining the current level of provision.

The council says it will also assess the offers in terms of “the aims and ethos of Buzz Active”, with those which value “competitive pricing”, the continuation of the council’s Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) inclusive offers and support for vulnerable children scoring more highly.

According to the report, the county council currently spends around £100,000 on Buzz Active each year. Officers say external providers could make the service “more economically viable”, as they would have “more flexibility around pay and/or terms and conditions and support services.”

Currently, Buzz Active operates out of three activity centres in Eastbourne, Hailsham and Cuckmere Haven. These sites are not owned by the county council, which leases the land.