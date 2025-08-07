County council ‘does not support’ parish boundary changes

West Sussex County Council has not given its support to two proposals for parish boundary changes around Haywards Heath.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a Boundary Commission review in 2021, Mid Sussex District Council has been looking into how local town and parish boundaries have been impacted.

As such, a Community Governance Review is being carried out to make sure that things are working as efficiently and effectively as they should be at town and parish level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an effort to align the administrative and electoral arrangements with the district wards, it had been proposed that Rocky Lane North and Rocky Lane South move from Ansty & Staplefield Parish Council to Haywards Heath Town Council, and Haywards Heath North East moves from Haywards Heath Town Council to Lindfield Parish Council.

Images: Mid Sussex District Council/West Sussex County Council

On Thursday, August 7, the county council published its response to a public consultation due to end on August 8.

It said: “The county council does not support progressing either of the changes proposed at this time as it considers they are premature in light of the local government reorganisation currently under way.”

The response raised concerns about a ‘lack of background information and rationale’ for the proposed changes in the consultation document, as well as a ‘lack of evidence of local community support’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also spoke of the ‘potential detrimental effect’ on the Parish of Ansty and Staplefield, saying it would stand to lose more than a third of its current residents.

The consultation responses will be looked at by an evaluation panel, scrutinised by the district council and put out to a second consultation, which will run from September 15 to November 14.

Another round of evaluation and scrutiny will end with the final recommendations being put to a meeting of the full district council on February 25, 2026.