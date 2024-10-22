County council leader said other issues took priority over devolution
Earlier this month, the council submitted an expression of interest on devolution to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
But during a meeting of the full council, Paul Marshall said any changes could be seven years down the line – and made it clear there were plenty of other issues to concentrate on in the meantime.
Devolution is essentially the transfer of certain powers and funding from national to local government.
Mr Marshall pointed out that discussions on the matter had been held twice in the past ten years, taking up a lot of time and energy and coming to nothing.
He added: “I’m really mindful I don’t want to be falling into that trap this time. Our priorities are critical.”
Those priorities include an increasing population placing an increasing demand on services – especially adults services and children’s services – the need to improve the county’s roads and infrastructure and a declining funding pot to meet those needs.
Looking at the areas which could possibly be devolved, he referred to strategic planning, adult skills and a degree of public transport, such as bus franchising.
Mr Marshall added: “None of that is clear at this moment. So the approach we’ve taken is we are open-minded, we will have a discussion when the detail is on the table.
“But our priority will always be what’s best for our residents in West Sussex, [what’s best for] our communities and what’s best for our businesses.”
