NHS flags have been raised in Adur and Worthing for the Covid Day of Reflection.

This Sunday (March 9), the UK will observe the Covid Day of Reflection – a national occasion to remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Adur and Worthing Councils said it will also be a chance to ‘reflect on the generosity shown by many during that unprecedented time’.

"The national commemoration was formed by the government off the back of conversations with those most impacted by the pandemic,” the councils added.

"It offers the public an opportunity to collectively reflect on the impact the pandemic has had on all of us.

“In preparation for the day of reflection on Sunday 9th March, we have raised an NHS flag at The Shoreham Centre and at Worthing Town Hall to pay tribute to the efforts of health and social care workers during the pandemic.”

The councils said their thanks ‘also extend to all other frontline teams’ who ‘worked tirelessly during the challenging pandemic’ to keep essential services running as normal.

They added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to once again thank the team of amazing local volunteers who showed acts of kindness to support the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The NHS flag has temporarily replaced the respective district and borough flags at the public buildings.