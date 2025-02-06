Adur and Worthing Councils said they carry out ‘regular inspections’ of each of the historic lampposts on the seafronts to ‘ensure that they are in a safe condition’.

"They can take quite a battering from the wind and the rain during storms so it’s vital that we can be confident that they don’t pose any risk at all to passers-by,” a council spokesperson said.

Works have been carried out on the lamppost – by the roundabout at the bottom of George V Avenue and West Parade.

The council explained: “You may have seen our contractors working on one of these lampposts this week, after we identified that a crack we had been monitoring at the joint between the main column and the upper bracket had got worse.

“As a precaution, our team has removed the upper bracket and the attached lanterns for the time being. We’ll now examine the upper bracket to determine if it can be repaired or needs to be replaced.

“We’ll keep you updated here about our maintenance work as well as our plans to work with the community to create a blueprint so we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline, to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.”

1 . Lamppost repairs Seafront lampposts can 'take quite a battering from the wind and the rain' during storms so the councils said it is 'vital that we can be confident that they don’t pose any risk at all to passers-by'. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils