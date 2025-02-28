Crawley Borough Council budget agreed for 2025/2026

A meeting of Crawley Borough Council on Wednesday evening approved the budget for 2025/2026.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council will raise its share of council tax by 2.99 per cent meaning that for a band D property, its annual council tax will rise by £6.94 from £232.10 to £239.04.

The council has faced challenging circumstances with soaring costs for temporary accommodation. It now spends £2 out of every £3 it collects in council tax providing accommodation to support Crawley residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For well over a decade, Crawley has been disproportionally affected by reductions in government funding for local authorities. That, combined with the vast increase in costs for temporary accommodation, has meant that the council had to find savings of around £2.4million in this year’s budget.

Crawley Town Hall

Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones, said: “This is my third budget as leader of the council and this has been, hands down, the most difficult so far. We have had to make some very difficult decisions in order to set a balanced budget this year.

“Despite the challenges, I’m pleased we have been able to set a budget which continues to deliver extensive and quality services for Crawley residents.”

To read the budget reports in full, visit the Democracy section of our website: crawley.gov.uk/democracy