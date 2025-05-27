Crawley Borough Council Cabinet Update

Crawley Borough Council is pleased to announce that Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah has been re-elected as the Mayor for Crawley for the Civic Year 2025/2026. The election was held at the council’s Annual General Meeting (23 May). In addition, there will be two changes to the cabinet. Councillor Nick Hilton will become the Cabinet member for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, and Councillor Bob Noyce will become Cabinet Member for Resources.

The full list of Cabinet members are:

  • undefined: Councillor Sue Mullins
  • undefined: Councillor Nick Hilton
  • undefined: Councillor Ian Irvine
  • undefined: Councillor Chris Mullins
  • undefined: Councillor Atif Nawaz
  • undefined: Councillor Yasmin Khan
  • undefined: Councillor Bob Noyce

Councillor Atif Nawaz will continue to serve as the Deputy Leader of the Council.

Councillor Jones said: “I welcome Sharmila’s appointment as Mayor of Crawley for a second term. As we head towards West Sussex’s submission of proposals for Local Government Re-organisation, this continuation will provide stability for the council at an important time.

“I would also like to welcome Nick to the cabinet. With his previous service as a councillor alongside some of the legendary figures in Crawley’s local government history, I know that he will bring great insight and a keen eye for detail into his new role in keeping the Borough beautiful and fighting climate change. I look forward to working with him and continuing the significant conservation work that Bob had undertaken.

“These will be difficult times for the council which will have to make some once in a lifetime decisions. This cabinet has shown that they will always work for the best interests of Crawley residents and I am very confident that this will continue.”

