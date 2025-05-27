Crawley Borough Council hands out strategic grants totalling £375,770 over past year

Crawley Borough Council has handed out strategic grants totalling £375,770 over the past year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open House Crawley, Citizens Advice and Age UK were among the charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to be awarded grants of between £5,000 and £50,000.

During a meeting on Friday evening (May 23), Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement & culture, said: “Crawley Borough Council provides the highest amount of annual funding and support for the community and voluntary sector in West Sussex, compared to other borough and district councils – and we are very proud of that investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last quarter of 2024/25, the council also awarded a total of £31,016 from its small grants fund to 18 local voluntary and community organisations.

Cllr Sue Mullins

The recipients included Ifield May Fayre, Crawley Writers’ Circle, the Golden Lions Children’s Trust, and Fibro Friends and Family, a support group for fibromyalgia sufferers, their family and caregivers.

Mrs Mullins said: “Small amounts of money make a huge amount of difference.”

She added: “I am proud that we’re able to fund the incredible work that supports our residents by our fantastic volunteers. Our small grants are used to successfully drive community activities and participation in grass-roots volunteering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small grants scheme is open to all voluntary and community organisations whose activities take place in or benefit the Crawley area.

The council is now inviting new applications for the coming year.

To apply, log on to crawley.gov.uk, call 01293 438763 or email [email protected] .