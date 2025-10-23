Crawley Borough Council introduces new Local Authority Building Control service

Crawley Borough Council has today introduced a new Local Authority Building Control service for Crawley, working with homeowners, builders and architects to make sure that building works in the area is carried out safely and to building regulations standards.

Since 2006, Crawley’s building control services have been provided by Sussex Building Control based at Horsham District Council. As of Thursday 23 October, all building control applications related to premises within the borough are now managed directly by Crawley Borough Council through its new ‘Crawley Building Control’ service.

The Crawley Building Control team’s responsibilities include:

Crawley Town Hall

assessing building control applications – building notices, full plans, regularisations etc

carrying out on-site inspections of construction work to ensure compliance with legal standards

advising on building safety, including fire safety, structural integrity, and accessibility

enforcing building regulations, including issuing notices and taking legal action where necessary

issuing completion certificates for completed building works that comply with the regulations

reviewing demolition notices and issuing permissions to demolish buildings

All applications should be submitted through the new Crawley Building Control application portal which can be accessed via a dedicated section on the council’s website crawley.gov.uk/buildingcontrol

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “The launch of Crawley Building Control will enable us to provide a locally focused service from start to finish of the building control application process. Our priority is to ensure that all building work in Crawley meets the highest safety and quality standards, giving local people confidence in the places they live and work.”

For more information about the transition or to submit an application from today, 23 October, onwards, please visit crawley.gov.uk/buildingcontrol or contact the Building Control team on 01293 438188or email [email protected]