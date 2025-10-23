Crawley Borough Council introduces new Local Authority Building Control service
Since 2006, Crawley’s building control services have been provided by Sussex Building Control based at Horsham District Council. As of Thursday 23 October, all building control applications related to premises within the borough are now managed directly by Crawley Borough Council through its new ‘Crawley Building Control’ service.
The new Crawley Building Control service will uphold the highest standards of building safety compliance in accordance with Local Authority Building Control (LABC), the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) and The Building Safety Act (2022).
The Crawley Building Control team’s responsibilities include:
- assessing building control applications – building notices, full plans, regularisations etc
- carrying out on-site inspections of construction work to ensure compliance with legal standards
- advising on building safety, including fire safety, structural integrity, and accessibility
- enforcing building regulations, including issuing notices and taking legal action where necessary
- issuing completion certificates for completed building works that comply with the regulations
- reviewing demolition notices and issuing permissions to demolish buildings
All applications should be submitted through the new Crawley Building Control application portal which can be accessed via a dedicated section on the council’s website crawley.gov.uk/buildingcontrol
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “The launch of Crawley Building Control will enable us to provide a locally focused service from start to finish of the building control application process. Our priority is to ensure that all building work in Crawley meets the highest safety and quality standards, giving local people confidence in the places they live and work.”
For more information about the transition or to submit an application from today, 23 October, onwards, please visit crawley.gov.uk/buildingcontrol or contact the Building Control team on 01293 438188or email [email protected]