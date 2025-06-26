Crawley Borough Council makes parking charge decision for K2 leisure centre and The Hawth theatre

Crawley Borough Council has decided not to bring in parking charges at K2 leisure centre and The Hawth theatre, following a public consultation.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (June 25), it was agreed to defer any plans for charges at the theatre and to look into parking controls at the leisure centre to improve public safety.

The consultation – an online survey launched in May – attracted more than 2,200 responses, with the vast majority making it clear that charging people to park at either venue was a bad idea.

While there was support for some sort of parking control at The Hawth, the general feeling was that theatre tickets were already expensive and adding parking fees would make visits unaffordable.

It was a similar picture for K2, with respondents raising concerns that adding parking charges would lead to fewer people using the centre and some even cancelling their memberships.

Other changes agreed by the cabinet will see parking in Goffs Park lower car park, in Horsham Road, cost £1.50 for up to an hour, £3 for two hours, £4.50 for three, £6 for four, and £7 for all day.

Charging will be in force from 8am to 6pm in an effort to deter commuters from using the limited spaces available.

Orchard Street Multi-Storey Car Park will be renamed High Street Multi-Storey Car Park, and parking will cost £3 for 24 hours.

Permits for residents and people who work in the town centre will cost £912 and £600 for 12 months respectively, with the workers’ permit only valid between 6am and 11.29pm.

Previously agreed tariffs for Kingsgate Multi-Storey Car Park, in the town centre, include £2.50 for up to three hours and £9 for 24 hours.

Michael Jones, leader of the council, said: “These proposals reflect a careful balance between financial sustainability, operational feasibility, and community needs.

“People have been genuinely listened to and, although not everyone will be happy, I am confident that the input has made a real difference to the final results.”