Crawley Borough Council named South East Planning Authority of the Year by Royal Town Planning Institute

Crawley Borough Council has won the prestigious South East Planning Authority of the year award from the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI). The awards were held in Oxford yesterday evening (3 July).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges commented on the “exceptional results” from Crawley's small planning team “in overcoming an unprecedented and unique combination of challenges”.

These include:

-overcoming complex water neutrality challenges, to achieve the first residential application approval since 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development and Sally Lappage, Strategic Planning Manager

-taking on a leadership role on behalf of 10 authorities in response to one of the most significant, national level, DCO applications ever (Gatwick Northern Runway),

- securing adoption of Crawley’s local plan, despite the complexity of water neutrality policies

Collecting the award at a ceremony in Oxford, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones said:

“I am honoured to accept the Planning Authority of the Year – South-East award on behalf of the council and I would like to thank the RTPI. I welcome the recognition it gives to the hard work, dedication and innovation of my two small planning teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to strive for excellence, ensuring that Crawley remains a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive community, even as we now face Local Government Reorganisation.”

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development said: “This award reflects the commitment of our teams in delivering first class services for the residents and developers of Crawley and ensuring that their needs are always put at the heart of decision making.

“I am delighted that this has been recognised by such a prestigious organisation as the RTPI. I would like to congratulate all of the team at the council”

The awards were held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Oxford.