Crawley Borough Council re-states opposition to plans for thousands of new homes West of Ifield

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

Crawley Borough Council has re-stated its opposition to plans for thousands of new homes West of Ifield.

With Homes England expected to submit a planning application to Horsham District Council in the summer, concerns are high among campaigners opposed to the scheme.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (June 4), members of the public posed three questions asking where the council stood.

It’s not the first time the council has been asked such questions, and it’s position has been clear since day one – it is strongly opposed.

West Of Ifield plans. Image: Homes EnglandWest Of Ifield plans. Image: Homes England
West Of Ifield plans. Image: Homes England

Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning & economic development, confirmed that that position had not changed.

He added: “Our concerns include the severe pressure and impact that such a development would exert on Crawley’s infrastructure and local services.

“We understand that Homes England’s West of Ifield planning application will not include any land located within Crawley’s administrative boundaries and, given the land is located within Horsham District, the application will be processed and assessed by Horsham’s Local Planning Authority with a view to Horsham determining a decision on it.”

Fenella Maitland-Smith, of Save West of Ifield, asked about the implications for Ifield Brook Meadows. She was told that the site does not fall within the ‘red line’ for the development proposals – all of which are within Horsham’s boundaries, not Crawley’s.

Atif Nawaz, Crawley Borough CouncilAtif Nawaz, Crawley Borough Council
Atif Nawaz, Crawley Borough Council

In the meantime, the implications of the Planning Inspectorate’s recommendation to withdraw Horsham’s Local Plan remain to be seen.

Once the planning application is submitted, the borough council will have a better understanding of the detail of what is being proposed and will draw up a draft response. That response will be considered by the planning committee later in the year and then submitted to the district council as part of the consultation.

