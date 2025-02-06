Crawley Borough Council re-states opposition to plans to build thousands of homes west of Ifield

Crawley Borough Council has re-stated its opposition to plans to build thousands of homes west of Ifield.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (February 5), questions were posed from members of the public about the need to protect rural Ifield, including Ifield Brook Meadows.

One question asked about proposals to place cycle paths and footpaths in the meadows, giving easy access from any new homes to Ifield station and shops. Another asked if the council would declare an ecological emergency to protect the area.

Michael Jones, leader of the council, said the Local Plan 2023-40 containe a policy which designates Ifield Brook Meadows within the borough boundary as a Local Green Space.

The policy protects the area, saying it will be ‘safeguarded from development other than in very special circumstances or where the development is to enhance Local Green Space functions’.

Such circumstances would include improvements to access, recreation and wildlife.

Mr Jones said the council, as the Local Planning Authority, would reject any proposals for Ifield Brook Meadows within the borough boundary which did not comply with the policy.

He added: “The council strongly opposes Homes England’s latest proposals for a residential-led development west of Ifield.

“The council has made that opposition clear in response to both Homes England’s proposals which went to public consultation in October and November 2022 and to Horsham District Council in relation to Homes England’s West of Ifield housing site allocation proposals for Horsham’s submission Local Plan.”

As for the idea of an ecological emergency, he pointed out that a nature emergency had been declared in December alongside the council’s new Climate Emergency declaration.

On top of that, survey work had been carried out, exploring how biodiversity on the meadows could be enhanced further in the future.