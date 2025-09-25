Crawley Borough Council reveals preferred choice for Local Government Reorganisation

Crawley Borough Council’s preferred choice for Local Government Reorganisation will be two unitary authorities for West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a preference that has been shared by every district and borough council in the county – but the county council voted for a single unitary covering the whole county.

Crawley’s decision was made on Wednesday (September 24) by members of the cabinet following a debate involving the full council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preference and a business case will be sent to the government by the end of the week and then it will be a waiting game until the final decision is confirmed, likely in the Spring of 2026.

Option B2. Image: West Sussex County Council

Should the government choose to go with Crawley’s preference, the county will be split, with Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex in one unitary, and Chichester, Worthing, Adur and Arun in the other.

While having to make a decision, there was a sense of sadness that the borough council would soon be dissolved – and dissatisfaction with the options available.

Michael Jones, leader of the council – who previously explored the possibility of forming a unitary council with Reigate & Banstead – said: “None of the proposals available to choose between would be one I would be submitting given a free hand. I do not believe they are optimal for Crawley and its future and, as proof, I would point to the town’s growth and success over the past 70 years with a council dedicated to its needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe that this council has been left to choose the least worst option available to it.”

Duncan Crow

The issue of finances has long been a concern for councils all across the country with many budgets millions of pounds in deficit.

Conservative leader Duncan Crow, who supported the single unitary option, said neither would solve the problem.

He added: “Whatever option we do have forced upon us by the government, all of us need to work to make the best of those arrangements. It is going to be tough. It’s going to be tough during the transition, it’s going to be tough in those early years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures in the business case said that forming a single authority would deliver ongoing annual net benefits of £48.8m, while the two unitary option would deliver £18.8m. And councils are expected to fund the £60m-£65m cost of transitioning to the new system out of their own pockets.

Mr Crow warned that it would be 2035 before the upfront costs would be recouped under the two unitary option.

There was a strong feeling among Labour councillors that a single unitary of around 900,000 people would simply be too big and that the interests of the people of Crawley would suffer.

Nick Hilton (Lab, Pound Hill North & Forge Wood) said the town had often been seen at County Hall as ‘a bit of a nuisance in the north’ – and he didn’t want that to happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main differences, whatever the government decides, will be the number of councillors representing the people of West Sussex. There are currently 358 across the county. This will drop to 96 under a one-council system or 140 under a two-council system.

The government is expected to launched a consultation into the options in November.