Crawley Borough Council to adopt four new housing safety policies

Crawley Borough Council is to adopt four new housing safety policies.

The policies – which cover gas and heating safety, electrical safety, fire safety in low rise blocks of flats, and building and fire safety in blocks over seven storeys high – aim to ensure that Crawley Homes, the council’s landlord service, is compliant with all significant safety legislation.

The adoption and publication of the new policies was approved during a meeting of the council on Wednesday (February 5).

Leader Michael Jones said: “This underlines this council’s commitment to our tenants. We’re also accountable to the regulator. We take safety very seriously, so everything we can do to avoid another Grenfell tragedy locally is something I know that we’re very serious about.”

A report to the cabinet said there was ‘a need to drive up standards in the sector’.

With few policies in existence, Crawley Homes’ service plan flagged up the need for them to be put in place. Staff had previously been reliant on internal documents and procedures rather than policies which involve monitoring and on-going updates as well as evaluation and accountability for those who use them.

Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement & culture, said she was glad the council updated its policies regularly to ‘make sure we are offering the very best accommodation to our tenants that we possibly can’.