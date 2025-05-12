Crawley Borough Council to relaunch public consultation on proposed parking controls

Crawley Borough Council is inviting residents and stakeholders to participate in a public consultation regarding the introduction of new parking controls across several key locations in the town.

The council is aware that a document that was published on its website in error regarding this consultation. This contained some information which was inaccurate and it has been removed. This error does not affect the consultation, and any responses previously received will be fully considered.

The final decision on the introduction of these charges will be made by Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet on the 25 June.

The consultation aims to gather feedback on proposed changes to parking regulations and charges at Goffs Park, The Hawth Theatre, K2 Crawley, and the Orchard Street Multi-Storey Car Park.

Key proposals include:

Goffs Park: introduction of parking controls and potential expansion of the lower car park, 7am to 10pm. The proposed charges are: 0-4 hours £3 and 4-12 hours £9

The Hawth Theatre: implementation of parking controls, proposed hours of operation and parking charge tariffs are 7am to 10pm 0-4 hours £1.50

K2 Crawley: introduction of parking charges from 7am to 10pm, free parking for limited time for registered users, explore long-stay parking provisions and reserved spaces for drop-off and pick-up. The proposed charges are 0-4 hours £1.50

Orchard Street Multi-Storey Car Park: introduction of a flat-rate all-day parking tariff of £2.50

Residents are encouraged to share their views on these proposals, including their support or concerns regarding the introduction of parking controls, the proposed hours of operation and the parking charges. The feedback collected will help shape the final decisions.