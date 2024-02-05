Crawley Borough Council to spend more than £100,000 installing toilets at two play areas

Crawley Borough Council

The new facilities will be installed at the Cherry Lane and Millpond unsupervised adventure playgrounds.

The money, along with £25,000 for a year’s cleaning and maintenance, was approved during a meeting of the cabinet.

A report to the meeting said portable toilets had been used at both sites since October 2021, costing the council more than £11,000, with the budget for this due to end in March.

Add to this the fact that the facilities at Cherry Lane have been vandalised a number of times and it became clear that something more permanent was needed.