Crawley Borough Council to spend more than £100,000 installing toilets at two play areas

Crawley Borough Council is to spend more than £100,000 installing toilets at two play areas.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT
Crawley Borough Council

The new facilities will be installed at the Cherry Lane and Millpond unsupervised adventure playgrounds.

The money, along with £25,000 for a year’s cleaning and maintenance, was approved during a meeting of the cabinet.

A report to the meeting said portable toilets had been used at both sites since October 2021, costing the council more than £11,000, with the budget for this due to end in March.

Add to this the fact that the facilities at Cherry Lane have been vandalised a number of times and it became clear that something more permanent was needed.

The idea is to re-design a vacant building at Cherry Lane and add standalone facilities next to the main building at Millpond.

