Crawley Borough Council’s consultation on budget priorities ends soon

A consultation about Crawley Borough Council’s budget priorities will end on January 9.

The council has until March 11 to approve its budget for the financial year starting on April 1.

And, with its finances stretched, the authority said it faces ‘some really tough choices to achieve a balanced budget’.

A major concern has been the cost of temporary housing. In 2018/19, providing temporary accommodation cost the authority £456,000. In 2023/24, the cost stood at £5.7million and accounted for one pound in every three of the budget.

Crawley Town Hall. Image: GoogleMaps

A housing emergency was declared and now, as we enter the last quarter of 2024/25, the council has said that £2 of every £3 it collects in council tax goes towards providing temporary accommodation.

Residents have been invited to have their say about which areas should be prioritised in the budget.

They include housing, community safety, parks and green spaces, arts and cultural development, town centre regeneration, transport improvements, and advancing green/net zero initiatives.

A spokesman said: “Every year we are required by law to set a budget, which shows how we plan to pay for our services for the following year and beyond to understand and prepare for the financial challenges we will face in future years.

“This year the council faces some really tough choices to achieve a balanced budget. Your feedback and views will inform the council’s budget and help the council to keep delivering for local people and for Crawley.

“Therefore we would like to hear from you about your priorities before setting our budget.”

To take part in the consultation, log on to the council’s website.