Crawley Borough Council’s work with the Armed Forces recognised again with silver award

Crawley Borough Council’s work with the Armed Forces has been recognised again with a silver award from the government’s Employer Recognition Scheme.

The scheme offers bronze, silver and gold awards to businesses and public sector organisations depending on what they have done to support veterans and armed forces personnel.

The council had already achieved bronze and silver awards, and news of its re-accreditation for the latter was shared during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 17).

Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement & culture, said she was very proud of the council’s achievement.

She added: “This is not an award that you get easily. You have to fulfil a lot of obligations as a council.

“A great big part of that is the amount of training that our officers receive on how they should treat veterans.

“They may come to the council for help with housing or other needs, so all our officers are well trained to know what sort of offer there is for them.”

The council signed the Armed Forces Community Covenant in 2013.

And it also signed up to the Veterans’ Interview Programme, which guarantees an interview to ex-servicemen and women who meet the essential criteria of the job for which they have applied.

When asked whether the council was aiming to achieve the gold award, Mrs Mullins said it would be a huge jump to achieve that but the team would continue to look into the possibility.

She added: “I think we outshine most of the local councils around here for the facilities that we offer for our veterans and I’m very proud of that.

“But there’s always more that we can do.”

One of the services offered to veterans is the Crawley Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club, which meets at the Jubilee Oak from 10am to noon on Wednesday and Saturday.

Mrs Mullins said: “The more we can broadcast what we actually do as a council and what connections we have outside the council that support our veterans [the better].”