Crawley councillor makes football comparison with Crawley Homes' performance

A councillor has declared that Crawley Homes was Championship level, not Premier League, when it came to providing social housing.

Tim Lunnon (Lab, Broadfield) joked that either way, the service’s performance was ‘definitely better than Crawley Town are doing’.

Mr Lunnon spoke during a meeting of the borough council’s overview and scrutiny commission on Monday (June 23), where a report into a tenant satisfaction survey was shared.

The survey for 2024/25 saw 600 questionnaires completed, either over the phone or online. The report showed that, despite work to improve things, Crawley Homes’ handling of complaints topped the list of concerns raised by the tenants who completed the survey, with 48% saying they were not satisfied.

Crawley Borough Council

But repairs topped the satisfaction list, with 76% saying they were happy with work carried out over the last 12 months, and 75% happy with the time it took.

Some 73% of tenants felt their home was safe, and 73% were satisfied with the overall service offered by Crawley Homes – an increase on last year’s responses.

Looking at the handling of complaints, councillors were told that 44 people said they were ‘very dissatisfied’ with things – but only 11 had actually made an official complaint through the formal channels.

Others had reported issues to the likes of the anti-social behaviour team and thought that that counted as an official complaint.

As for anti-social behaviour itself, 55% of the tenants who took part in the survey were happy with the way it was handled by Crawley Homes – a figure described as ‘quite concerning’ by Imtiaz Khan (Con, Maidenbower).

Officers, though, said the satisfaction level was higher than last year and sat above the benchmark set by the Regulator of Social Housing.

One explained that there were very few formal complaints of anti-social behaviour, and it was often the case that there was simply not enough evidence to take forward a complaint anyway.

During ASB Awareness Week (June 30 to July 6), staff will be out and about, talking to people.

For information about Crawley Homes, including how to ask for a repair and how to file a complaint, log on to crawley.gov.uk/housing/council-tenants.