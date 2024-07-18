Crawley councillors are keen to recognise the achievements of local boy Gareth Southgate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley councillors are keen to do something to recognise the achievements of local boy Gareth Southgate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But would the most successful England manager in decades – known for being modest – want to be the centre of attention in his home town?

The matter was raised during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 17) by Conservative leader Duncan Crow, the day after Gareth resigned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After congratulating the England team on their performance in the Euros, Mr Crow asked: “When can we get together and potentially look at what we could do to recognise Gareth Southgate in Crawley?

Gareth Southgate celebrates after the team's victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“I do think that we ought to be recognising [him] in some way and I’m sure we would all support something that is long-lasting and appropriate.”

Council leader Michael Jones added his congratulations to the team.

He said: “We’re tremendously proud of what Gareth and the England team have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He grew up here in Crawley, went to school here and learned a lot of his football here and we are keen to recognise his achievements.

“This would need to be at a time and in a way that Gareth himself is comfortable with.

“Rushing to him straight after he’s stood down is probably not the right time to be having those conversations.

“We look forward to having that conversation with him as and when he’s able and ready to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones said there had been attempts to recognise him in the past, but the 53-year-old former Hazelwick pupil was ‘notoriously modest’.

It’s been a good year for Crawley when it comes to football, with Crawley Town earning promotion to League One.

Mr Jones added: “Rest assured that, as with the Crawley Town result recently, we’re very keen to recognise [Gareth’s] achievements in the best way we can.”