Crawley Easter bin collections: These are the rubbish collections times for Easter 2023

Keeping up with bank holiday tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully this will take part of the stress away from your Easter celebrations.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Biffa will be working on Good Friday so no changes this week. Crews won’t be working on Easter Monday so collections will be one day behind next week, finishing catch up on Saturday, April 15.
Crawley Borough Council have released their 2023 Easter collection dates, which are as follows:
Normal collection day: Monday
Rubbish collections: Tuesday
Normal collection day: Tuesday
Rubbish collections: Wednesday
Normal collection day: Wednesday
Rubbish collections: Thursday
Normal collection day: Thursday
Rubbish collections: Friday
Normal collection day: Friday
Rubbish collections: Saturday