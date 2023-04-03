Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Easter bin collections: These are the rubbish collections times for Easter 2023

Easter is upon us, which means that it’s time to think about bin collection over the bank holidays.

By Ellis Peters
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

Keeping up with bank holiday tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully this will take part of the stress away from your Easter celebrations.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Biffa will be working on Good Friday so no changes this week. Crews won’t be working on Easter Monday so collections will be one day behind next week, finishing catch up on Saturday, April 15.

Crawley Borough Council have released their 2023 Easter collection dates, which are as follows:

Normal collection day: Monday

Rubbish collections: Tuesday

Normal collection day: Tuesday

Rubbish collections: Wednesday

Normal collection day: Wednesday

Rubbish collections: Thursday

Normal collection day: Thursday

Rubbish collections: Friday

Normal collection day: Friday

Rubbish collections: Saturday

These dates and times can be found here: www.crawley.gov.uk/collectiondays

