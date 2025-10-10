Crawley football club objects to plans to demolish facilities and build up to 138 homes

Oakwood Football Club has objected to plans to demolish its facilities and build up to 138 homes east of Tinsley Lane.

The outline application from Homes England, for the club’s site and land immediately neighbouring it, is to be considered by Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (October 14).

The council’s Local Plan has allocated the site for 120 homes.

A similar application for 150 homes was refused by the council in 2020 on grounds of density, and unacceptable harm to the amenity of Birch Lea – a cul-de-sac which would be used as an access road.

If this one was approved, it would be made up of homes for sale on the open market and those classed as affordable – though there is no mention of how many affordable homes would actually be included.

While the development would see Oakwood FC’s facilities demolished, new ones, including a full-size artificial pitch, a junior grass pitch, a clubhouse, floodlights and fencing, would be provided.

The football club supported the original application, but there has been a change in management and it now strongly objects to the plans.

A letter to the council stated: “The proposed development would reduce Oakwood FC’s current facilities from three pitches to only two pitches. This is insufficient to meet the needs of our growing club.

Outline application from Homes England for up to 138 homes on land east of Tinsley Lane. Image: Homes England

“Currently, Oakwood hosts up to six matches per day across its pitches, generating significant revenue through match-day food and beverage sales, which would no longer be feasible at the reduced facility.

“With approximately 300 members and 20 teams, our club is growing at a rate of 10 per cent per year. We estimate that within seven years, we will exceed 38 teams, which is more than the new facility is designed to support.

“The proposed facility represents a short-term solution that will not accommodate the future growth of Oakwood FC.”

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0355/OUT.

The planning meeting will be held at the Town Hall, starting at 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend or can watch live via the council’s YouTube channel, CBC Digital.