Crawley Homes tenants will see their rent rise in April

Crawley Homes tenants will see their rent rise by 2.7% in April. And those who live in flats will see an increase in the service charge levied for cleaning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes were approved by the borough council’s cabinet on Wednesday (February 5).

Ian Irvine, cabinet member for housing, said the increases were ‘modest’ and would bring ‘much-needed income’ to the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) and ensure it was in ‘a healthy state’ going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as dealing with rents, the HRA manages costs such as repairs and maintenance of the housing stock.

Crawley Town Hall. Image: GoogleMaps

The service charge increases will see the weekly cost of cleaning rise from £2.99 to £3.76, except for in Milton Mount, where it will rise from £6.54 to £6.92, and Bridgefield House, where it will rise from £6.54 to £6.97 for leaseholders only.

Sheltered houses currently pay nothing but will now be charged 50% of the cost – £5.21 per week.

It was also agreed that a service charge of £1.38 per week would be introduced for tenants living in blocks of flats which benefit from the communal grounds maintenance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the cabinet said: “Not taking forward the full suite of proposed service charges would result in a loss of income amounting to £503,998.54 per annum.”

The HRA coffers have not been helped by a ‘surge’ in Right To Buy, which, the cabinet was told, will lead to a reduction in rental income of £864,000.

Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement & culture, said: “As councillors, none of us want to put up rents or charges in any way at all. But we have to live in the modern real world and understand that if we want a healthy Housing Revenue Account and we want all our residents to benefit, then we have to increase in line with other councils and within government guidelines.”