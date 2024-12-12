Crawley market will move to new home next year

Crawley market will be moving to a new home next year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From March 12 2025 it will be housed in Queensway.

The council took over the running of the market in 2014, moving it from the High Street to Haslett Avenue West.

Town centre regeneration work saw Queensway adapted specifically for the market – with infrastructure installed including electricity and water supplies – but it has remained stuck on a corner of pavement between County Mall, McDonald’s and a taxi rank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Market. Image: GoogleMaps

News of the move was shared during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 11).

Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning & economic development, said: “The council highly values our town centre market as a long-standing and well-regarded asset for the town centre offer.

“We work hard to support our traders and promote its operation in the town.

“The market attracts a diverse range of customers and it is the council’s intention to pro-actively drive a refreshed market with an increased offer.”

Mr Nawaz said the decision to move the market had been ‘positively received’ during a month-long consultation with traders.