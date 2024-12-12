Crawley market will move to new home next year
From March 12 2025 it will be housed in Queensway.
The council took over the running of the market in 2014, moving it from the High Street to Haslett Avenue West.
Town centre regeneration work saw Queensway adapted specifically for the market – with infrastructure installed including electricity and water supplies – but it has remained stuck on a corner of pavement between County Mall, McDonald’s and a taxi rank.
News of the move was shared during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 11).
Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning & economic development, said: “The council highly values our town centre market as a long-standing and well-regarded asset for the town centre offer.
“We work hard to support our traders and promote its operation in the town.
“The market attracts a diverse range of customers and it is the council’s intention to pro-actively drive a refreshed market with an increased offer.”
Mr Nawaz said the decision to move the market had been ‘positively received’ during a month-long consultation with traders.
