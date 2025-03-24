Crawley residents urged to take part in national consultation about devolution

Crawley residents have been urged to take part in the national consultation about devolution.

Questions about the process were asked during a recent public meeting, at the Town Hall, with some people being unsure about what the changes would involve.

In December 2024, the government published the English Devolution White Paper, which set out a process to move power out of Westminster and into the hands of those who know their areas best.

This will include control over services such as housing, transport, health as well as economic growth, and climate change.

In Sussex, the government’s idea is to combine the local authority areas of East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton to form one Mayoral Combined County Authority.

If approved by Parliament, the new combined authority would be established in time for the first mayoral election to take place in May 2026.

With Sussex placed in the government’s priority programme, permission was given to cancel the county council elections which were due to be held in May.

Councils are not allowed to take part publicly in sensitive matters during the pre-election period – and the devolution consultation certainly falls into that category.

There was a suggestion from one member of the public that the elections were cancelled because the Tories ‘were going to lose’.

That idea was given short shrift by an incredulous Duncan Crow, leader of Crawley’s Conservatives.

Mr Crow said: “The idea that the biggest change in local government for 50 years is being done to suspend elections for a year or two just to deny some minor parties some potential smaller gains is, quite frankly, for the birds.”

To take part in the consultation, log on to Sussex and Brighton devolution consultation page, which contains information and a link to the survey.

The consultation runs until 13 April, after which the government will assess the responses during the spring before deciding whether to go ahead with a mayoral combined authority for Sussex.