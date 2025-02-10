Creative business support scheme extended in East Sussex

Creative businesses in East Sussex will be able to access further help and advice thanks to additional Government funding.

The Government recently announced it will be extending its support for the Create South East programme until March 2026.

The initiative continues to be supported by East Sussex County Council, who helped secure the programme for the region in 2022.

The scheme’s Investment Readiness programme helps companies become investment ready by providing six to nine months of intensive, tailored support.

Through workshops, programme mentoring, and events, business founders are helped to develop the skills they need to secure investment and facilitate access to additional funding.

Cllr Penny di Cara, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted the Government has agreed to extend the funding for Create South East which will enable this vital business support programme to continue.

“The creative sector is hugely important to our local economy, and it’s fantastic that East Sussex companies will continue to benefit for another year from the advice and support offered through the Investment Readiness programme.

“I would strongly encourage our creative businesses to get in touch and find out more about the programme which can help you grow your business.”

Bexhill architectural company Gimme Shelter Global designs and develops innovative, high-performing, flat pack shelter solutions under the H7 brand.

Gabriele Villa, from Gimme Shelter Global, said: “We were delighted to be selected to join the Create South East programme at the end of 2023.

“Over the last 15 months, we have received invaluable advice and guidance from our mentor which has been tailored to supporting our business directly.

“We are now continuing to work on refining our business strategy as we look to secure additional funding to grow the H7 brand further.”

Create South East is funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Create Growth Programme and run through a partnership of 12 local and unitary authorities and organisations across the counties of Essex, Kent and Sussex.

It is being delivered in the south east by Creative UK, Angels@Essex, and Screen South.

For more information about the programme and to learn about future opportunities visit https://createsoutheast.org.uk/